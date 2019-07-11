Menu

Aeroplane banner reminds United of Liverpool’s Champions League success

UK & international sports

Liverpool added a sixth European crown to their collection when they beat Tottenham in the final last month.

The banner was flown over a Manchester United training session

Manchester United were given a reminder of Liverpool’s recent Champions League victory as a plane carrying a banner flew above them ahead of an open training session at the WACA Ground in Perth on Thursday.

Liverpool added a sixth European crown to their collection when they beat Tottenham in the final last month and some were not willing to let fierce rivals United forget in a hurry.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were preparing to begin a public training session when the banner, which read “Liverpool FC – 6x European champions” was seen overhead.

United face Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday before taking on Leeds next week.

