The best moments from day nine at Wimbledon

UK & international sports | Published:

The story of the ninth day of action at SW19.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams lost in the mixed doubles

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal made it through to the semi-finals and were joined by world number 22 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray and Serena Williams bowed out of the mixed doubles.

Here, PA reviews the ninth day of action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Guess who 14-year-old Seth Briggs-Williams is supporting...
Guess who 14-year-old Seth Briggs-Williams was supporting… (Philip Toscano/PA)

Shot of the day

It was as if Djokovic and David Goffin were playing in an exhibition match when they reeled off back-to-back ‘tweeners’. The Belgian’s shot put Djokovic on the back foot and when the defending champion replicated his opponent’s shot, but not as successfully, Goffin had a simple volley to win the point.

Stat of the day

Federer’s win over Kei Nishikori was his 100th at the Championships, and set up a first meeting with Nadal since their epic final in 2008.

Change of plans

Bautista Agut clearly did not fancy his chances of reaching the semi-finals – he was due to fly to Ibiza this weekend for his stag do.

Celebrity corner

Broadcaster and author Sir Michael Parkinson, left
Broadcaster and author Sir Michael Parkinson, left (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brit watch

Murray’s superstar mixed doubles partnership with Williams came to an end when they lost to top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar on Court Two. But Anton Matusevich, 18, beat world junior number one Holger Rune 6-4 7-5 in the third round of the boys’ singles.

Day 10 order of play

Centre Court

Elina Svitolina v Simona Halep
Serena Williams v Barbora Strycova

Day 10 weather watch

UK & international sports

