Saracens to begin Premiership title defence against Northampton

Saracens will open the defence of their Gallagher Premiership title against Northampton at Allianz Park on October 19 as the league makes a delayed start to accommodate the World Cup.

Mark McCall’s men completed the second domestic and European double in their history last season and have been installed as favourites to win both competitions in 2019-20.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to stage matches (Mike Egerton/PA)

They will also stage the first rugby match to be played at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Harlequins visit north London on the weekend of March 27.

Exeter, who were edged by Saracens in a dramatic Premiership final on June 1, launch their own title quest at home to Quins on the same day.

London Irish return to the top flight with a trip to Wasps on October 20 in a season that will see the Exiles field big-name signings Waisake Naholo, Adam Coleman, Sean O’Brien and Paddy Jackson.

18 Oct 2019 19:45 – Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby – Ashton Gate

19 Oct 2019 15:00 – Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins – Sandy Park

19 Oct 2019 15:00 – Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby – AJ Bell Stadium

19 Oct 2019 15:00 – Saracens v Northampton Saints – Allianz Park

19 Oct 2019 15:00 – Worcester Warriors v Leicester Tigers – Sixways

20 Oct 2019 15:00 – Wasps v London Irish – Ricoh Arena

The league campaign begins when Bristol host Bath at Ashton Gate, while Gloucester travel to Sale and Worcester face Leicester at Sixways.

The final will be hosted on June 20 to make room for the World Cup, although future seasons will also see the annual Twickenham showpiece held deep into the summer due to the unpopular reconfiguration of the rugby calendar.