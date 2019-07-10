Kent survive scare to beat Surrey by five wickets

Kent overcame some jitters to beat Surrey by five wickets at the Kia Oval and claim their third win of the season in the Specsavers County Championship.

Chasing 121 to win on a pitch still offering some assistance to the bowlers, Kent lost Zac Crawley and Joe Denly in the first over of their chase to Morne Morkel.

When Sean Dickson and Daniel Bell-Drummond fell either side of lunch they still needed 71 to win but Ollie Robinson settled any nerves with an unbeaten 51 off just 44 balls including four boundaries and a six swatted over long-on off Dean Elgar to win the match.

5⃣0⃣ | @OllieRobinson7 seals the win with a huge six that takes him up to 51 runs! ? 41 balls4⃣ Four fours6⃣ One six ???#OldestRivalry #SuperKent pic.twitter.com/DwvOxRad9n — Kent Cricket ? (@KentCricket) July 10, 2019

In Division Two Lancashire returned to the top after a hard-earned draw with Northamptonshire thanks to a quartet of batsmen passing fifty.

Required to see out 89 overs for a draw, Alex Davies made 53 before Haseeb Hameed made a return to form with 55 in 116 balls.

Hameed fell after tea but Josh Bohannon, with 65 not out, and an unbeaten 53 from captain Dane Vilas saw Lancashire to a draw with six overs left in the match as they closed on 275 for four.

A spirited final innings effort by Northamptonshire wasn’t enough as Lancashire held on for a draw on Day 4. Day 4 wrap ? https://t.co/U5kxgm7W17 pic.twitter.com/pgzKUN6Tnu — NCCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 10, 2019

Derbyshire secured their third victory of the campaign to strengthen their promotion challenge with an 82-run win over Worcestershire.

Derbyshire bounced back in style after being bowled out for 108 on the opening day in Kidderminster to claim 19 points.

Worcestershire batsman Callum Ferguson 9127) hit his maiden Championship hundred as the hosts showed plenty of resilience in recovering from the depths of 48 for five midway through the third day.

Ravi Rampaul finished with four wickets but Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Tony Palladino gave him staunch support with three victims apiece.

VICTORY!! ???#DCCC take the final five wickets needed and beat Worcestershire by 82 runs. Get in, lads ?#WeAreDerbyshire#WORvDER pic.twitter.com/JbQsknlnau — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) July 10, 2019

Durham took seven wickets in an extended afternoon session to clinch a 119-run victory over Leicestershire.

Seamer Ben Raine took five for 47 against his former county as the hosts were bowled out for 273 in pursuit of an unlikely target of 393.

Leicestershire’s in-form opener Hassan Azad and former skipper Mark Cosgrove made half-centuries but after an 81-run stand between the pair was broken soon after lunch, Raine and fellow seamers Nathan Rimmington and Chris Rushworth took the last six wickets for 63 runs.