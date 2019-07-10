Anicet Abel: Madagascar can claim another scalp

Surprise package Madagascar can cause another African Cup of Nations upset against Tunisia according to midfielder Anicet Abel.

Barea are aiming to keep their dream alive in Thursday’s quarter-final at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Tunisia have reached the last eight without winning a game in 90 minutes – drawing all three group games – and their final-16 victory over Ghana came on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Madagascar topped Group B, ahead of Nigeria, and beat Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the last round.

“We are happy with the victory over DR Congo and it shows that we are capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations,” Anicet told beIN SPORTS.

“Now that we have scaled the Congolese hurdle, we will work very hard for our next game. With our players and great staff, we’ll do everything to go as far as we can.”

Tunisia drew with Angola, Mali and Mauritania in Group E but are overwhelming favourites to finally end Madagascar’s run.