Menu

Advertising

The best moments from day eight at Wimbledon

UK & international sports | Published:

The story of the eighth day of action at SW19.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams are into the third round

Johanna Konta failed to reach the semi-finals, but Serena Williams battled through and will be joined by Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Barbora Strycova.

Meanwhile, in the doubles, Andy Murray and Serena Williams breezed into the third round of the mixed, while there was a first 12-12 tie-break since Wimbledon introduced the new rule.

Here, PA reviews the eighth day of action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Advertising

Serena Williams took a tumble on Centre Court
Williams took a tumble on Centre Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Shot of the day

Wimbledon favourite Mansour Bahrami’s reverse forehand slap in the invitation doubles even had his opponents applauding.

Advertising

Stat of the day

Henri Kontinen and John Peers earned a slice of Wimbledon history in the men’s doubles as they won the first ever final-set tie-breaker. The new rule was brought in this year to avoid deciding set marathons at the All England Club, prompted by the 2018 men’s semi-final which Kevin Anderson won 26-24 in the last against John Isner. It has taken until the eighth day for a match to go to 12-12 in the final set, with Kontinen and Peers producing a fine tie-break performance to get the better of British hope Joe Salisbury and his partner Rajeev Ram, winning 7-6 (2) 6-4 3-6 4-6 13-12 (2).

Lionesses show their support for Konta

Konta posted several pictures on social media watching England at the recent Women’s World Cup. And some of Phil Neville’s squad thanked her for her support by returning the favour at SW19 on Tuesday.

Celebrity corner

It would not be Wimbledon without singer Sir Cliff Richard in attendance
It would not be Wimbledon without singer Sir Cliff Richard in attendance (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brit watch

PA Graphics
(PA Graphics)

Konta’s run came to an end in the quarter-finals, despite going 4-1 up against Strycova. A 7-6 (5) 6-1 victory saw the experienced Czech through to her first grand slam semi-final.

Day nine order of play


Centre Court
Novak Djokovic v David Goffin
Kei Nishikori v Roger Federer

Court One
Guido Pella v Roberto Bautista Agut
Sam Querrey v Rafael Nadal

Court Two
Andy Murray/Serena Williams v Bruno Soares/Nicole Melichar

Day nine weather watch

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News