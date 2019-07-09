Somerset retain Championship lead after win over Nottinghamshire

Somerset retained their lead at the top of the Specsavers County Championship with a 132-run victory over Nottinghamshire at Taunton.

Jack Leach and Jamie Overton both claimed four wickets each as the visitors – set a target of 255 to win – were bowled out for 122, Ravichandran Ashwin producing some resistance with 41.

Somerset had resumed day three at seven for one, but were dismissed for 169 in their second innings, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali having battled on to 65 not out. Nottinghamshire left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White took five for 73 on his first-class debut and Ashwin five for 59.

Essex had earlier defeated Yorkshire by eight wickets, also with a full day to spare, to maintain their 100 per cent home record and keep pressure on the leaders.

Having been set a victory target of 92, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook (six) and Tom Westley (31) were both out. However, Nick Browne’s unbeaten 33 and Dan Lawrence, 18 not out, saw Essex through in the 22nd over at Chelmsford.

Keshav Maharaj added an entertaining 85 off 71 balls after Yorkshire had slumped to 81 for six. Australian Peter Siddle finished with four for 32 as the visitors were all out for 211.

Sam Hain’s second century of the match, supported by battling innings from Ben Mike (72) and captain Jeetan Patel (70), secured Warwickshire an unlikely draw against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Hain, who had not scored a Championship hundred for three years, added 104 to his unbeaten 129, ably partnered by on-loan Mike, who claimed his maiden half-century in any format.

Patel led another long partnership of almost two hours with fellow tailender Henry Brookes as Warwickshire saw out the match at 347 for eight.

Hampshire had needed seven wickets on the final day, but were ultimately left frustrated as their title hopes were dealt another blow. Kyle Abbott finished with five for 78.

? REPORT | @Stevo208's 4/46 puts us in a good position going into the final day at the Kia Oval tomorrow#OldestRivalry #SuperKenthttps://t.co/MqrEnBQx7M — Kent Cricket ? (@KentCricket) July 9, 2019

At the Oval, Kent took command against Surrey as veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens secured season-best figures of four for 46.

Surrey were reduced to 179 for six in their second innings when bad light stopped play, the hosts only 81 runs ahead overall.

In reply to Kent’s 369 all out, Surrey had wiped out the 98-run first-innings deficit before Stevens and Matt Milnes, who took two wickets, shifted the momentum after Dean Elgar had made 65.

YESSSS!! MIDDLESEX WIN ? We hope you enjoyed that one Middlesex fans! ?#TeamMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/airPwuzaPw — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 9, 2019

In Division Two, a five-wicket haul from veteran seamer Tim Murtagh helped clinch a 78-run victory for Middlesex over Gloucestershire inside three days at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Chasing 216, Gloucestershire were all out for 137 as Middlesex’s secured only their second Championship win of the campaign.

Graeme Van Buuren finished 57 not out, while Toby Roland-Jones – who was unbeaten on 51 in Middlesex’s second innings of 244 – claimed three wickets to finish with match figures of 10 for 79.

Stumps Day 3 One day to go, 9 wickets needed for victory ➡️ https://t.co/B7sRLnKrVj #ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/KbpqJW8uC3 — Durham Cricket ? (@DurhamCricket) July 9, 2019

At Grace Road, Nathan Rimmington made an early breakthrough after Durham had set Leicestershire a formidable victory target of 393.

Rimmington, who contributed 92 after being sent in as nightwatchman, snared Foxes captain Paul Horton (30) caught behind as the home side closed at 58 for one.

Alex Lees (92) and Liam Trevaskis (64) had helped Durham build on a century from captain Cameron Bancroft to declare at 487 for seven.

STUMPS: Worcestershire end the day on 156-5, with 217 runs needed to win. Ferguson (71*) and Cox (44*) will resume on the final morning. Scorecard and clips ➡️ https://t.co/lsMNI7eBV3 #WeAreDerbyshire#WORvDER pic.twitter.com/7KmmU6Suth — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) July 9, 2019

Callum Ferguson and Ben Cox stabilised Worcestershire to frustrate Derbyshire’s hopes of a three-day win at Kidderminster.

The hosts had looked in disarray at 48 for five just before tea, but by the close had reached 156 without further loss – Ferguson unbeaten on 71 and Cox 44 not out – requiring another 217 runs for victory.

Derbyshire resumed on 272 for six, but were all out for 377, on-loan batsman Tom Lace finishing unbeaten at 132. Ed Barnard took four wickets and Joe Leach three.

74 from Rob Keogh ensured Northamptonshire cemented their advantage over Lancashire to setup a final day push for victory. Day 3 wrap ? https://t.co/6Q2P42swz7 pic.twitter.com/VZzjvueee9 — NCCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 9, 2019

Rob Keogh hit 74 as Northamptonshire closed day three against Lancashire at Wantage Road on 210 for six in their second innings, a lead of 341.

The hosts had slumped to 14 for three ahead of Keogh’s steady intervention, passing fifty in 97 balls before he was run out after tea.