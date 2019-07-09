Menu

Manchester United among suitors for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina

Published:

The Gabon international joined Saints from Juventus for an initial £15.6million in 2017.

Southampton’s Mario Lemina

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs who have enquired about Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, PA understands.

Signed from Juventus two years ago, the 25-year-old looks set to leave St Mary’s this summer after a stop-start time on the south coast.

Along with United and Arsenal, Leicester have also expressed an interest in Lemina, although none of the Premier League trio have been willing to meet Southampton’s valuation as of yet.

Mario Lemina
Mario Lemina joined Saints from Juventus in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)

Saints paid an initial 17million euros (£15.6m) to sign the Gabon international from Juve, who were owed a possible extra three million euros (£2.77m).

The club will at least want to get their money back as they look to cash in on Lemina, who has not been included in Southampton’s 26-man squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The former Marseille midfielder has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Saints, although only three of them have come in 2019.

