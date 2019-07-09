Jamie Delgado not setting any targets on Andy Murray’s return to singles action

Andy Murray’s coach Jamie Delgado is “optimistic” about the Scot’s hopes of returning to singles action, but says there is no set date.

Murray is making his way back from a career-saving hip resurfacing operation in January and is playing doubles at Wimbledon.

The 32-year-old teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men’s and formed a power coupling with Serena Williams in the mixed, meaning his rehab that is focused towards a return to the singles game has been put on hold.

Murray had previously hinted that he would try and come back on the US hard court swing, but Delgado is reluctant to set any targets.

“We are taking every day as it comes because we don’t know how the rehab will continue going,” he said.

“All I can say is that he is doing really well and there have been good signs the last few weeks and reasons to be optimistic in what he can do.

“The pressure is off him, I don’t feel like there is any pressure on him at all, it has just been good fun to see him playing with no pain.

“There has been very limited pain in recent weeks, so he hasn’t been moaning about his hip so we will just see how the next few weeks go.

“There is no date on it, it is a very much, ‘see how we go’, and there are certain physical targets he will have to get to before he can play singles and that is out of my hands, there are no dates on it.

“We just hope he is going to play singles at some point, but we just don’t know when.”

Andy Murray will focus his rehab back on to singles after his Wimbledon is over (Victoria Jones/PA)

Murray’s injury nightmare has stopped him competing at the top end of the men’s game for the last two years, but if he does return he will come back to a familiar landscape.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are all still bossing matters and, having been able to compete with those three prior to his injury, Delgado is hopeful he can again.

“He is an unbelievably special player, he is one of the best players in the world, his talent for tennis is one of the best,” he said.

“The top players are still winning and even when he was in pain, some of the matches he was playing he was actually quite competitive, which is amazing really.

“From that point of view, we are fingers crossed.

“I haven’t thought about that, what rankings he can get to or anything like that.

“Just to see him play fit and see how well he can do, because we don’t know yet.”