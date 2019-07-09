A look ahead to day eight at Wimbledon

The women’s quarter-finals take place at Wimbledon on Tuesday and Johanna Konta will be aiming to make the last four for the second time in three years.

She takes on Barbora Strycova while Ashleigh Barty’s conqueror Alison Riske will play Serena Williams, who also continues her superstar mixed-doubles pairing with Andy Murray.

Here, PA previews the eighth day of action.

Order of play

Centre Court

Alison Riske v Serena Williams

Barbora Strycova v Johanna Konta

Andy Murray/Serena Williams v Raquel Atawo/Fabrice Martin

Court One

Simona Halep v Shuai Zhang

Elina Svitolina v Karolina Muchova

Brit watch

Konta is the last Brit standing as she is through to her second successive quarter-final at a grand slam following her good run at Roland Garros. Konta will have all of Centre Court on her side as she faces Strycova and the British number one is a firm favourite to advance.

Match of the day

It does not get any easier for Riske after she dumped world number one Barty out as Williams is waiting for her in the last eight. It promises to be a thrilling match-up on Centre Court as Riske’s prowess on grass will be tested against arguably the greatest female player of all time – but one who is still finding her feet after injury. The seven-time champion will be favourite to progress, but Riske should not be discounted.

Return of Murena

Fresh from the christening of their nickname Murray and Williams – or Murena as they will now be called – are back in action, on Centre Court again. Wimbledon’s new power couple got their partnership off to a flying start on Saturday and they will look to build on that against Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo. The two looked a dangerous combination with Williams’ power from the baseline and Murray’s guile at the net and they should ease through.

Weather watch