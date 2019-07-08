Too easy for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s title defence at Wimbledon is still yet to come under serious threat as he eased into the last eight for the 11th time.

The world number one breezed past French rookie Ugo Humbert in straight sets, 6-3 6-2 6-3, on Court One to set up a meeting with David Goffin in the quarter-finals.

It is the 45th time he has reached this stage of a grand slam – only Roger Federer has achieved more – and few would back against him claiming a fourth SW19 crown on Sunday.

With Kevin Anderson, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitipas all losing in the first week, Djokovic’s route to the final looks plain sailing.

He barely broke sweat against Humbert, who was enjoying a breakthrough slam, and won in one hour and 42 minutes.

Djokovic was masterful on his serve, winning 78 per cent of points on his first delivery and faced no break points.

"He'll be a hard man to beat"@DjokerNole continues to impress, defeating Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to progress to his 11th #Wimbledon quarter-final pic.twitter.com/LNx4y1vuCt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019

That meant that Humbert had little chance and a break in the fourth game allowed Djokovic to take the first set 6-3.

Djokovic was as solid as could be from the baseline and continued to have success on Humbert’s delivery, breaking twice on his way to the second set.

This was one-way traffic and it was all over in less than two hours after two more breaks, Djokovic claiming victory on his second match point.