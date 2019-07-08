On your head, son! Lindstedt gets painful surprise from mixed doubles partner

Robert Lindstedt got more than he bargained for during his mixed doubles match at Wimbledon on Monday.

With his partner Jelena Ostapenko serving, the Swede was primed at the net ready to strike when the ball struck him flush on the back of his head.

The Latvian, with her hand over her mouth in disbelief, rushed over to see if Lindstedt was fine as the crowd groaned on Court 14.

The blow did not hamper their performance though, with the pair cruising to a 6-3 6-1 victory over Andres Molteni and Makoto Ninomiya.