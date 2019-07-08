England forward Nikita Parris relishing challenge after making Lyon move

England Women forward Nikita Parris has been official confirmed as a Lyon player.

The 25-year-old had announced before the Women’s World Cup she would be leaving Manchester City and then later revealed she was set to sign for the Champions League winners.

Parris had helped the Lionesses reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in France, eventually losing to the United States, who would go on to retain the trophy with victory over Holland on Sunday.

The forward posted pictures on social media of her holding up the Lyon shirt at the Groupama Stadium – which hosted Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final – and she is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“Happy to finally announce, what’s been known for some time – I am officially an Olympique Lyonnais Player,” Parris posted on Twitter and Instagram.

“I am proud to be signing for the biggest club in the world & excited for the challenge ahead. Can’t wait to get started!”

Nikita Parris collected the 2019 FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year award (Steven Paston/PA)

Parris scored 19 goals in the Women’s Super League during the season for a City outfit who finished second in the table behind Arsenal.

The England forward was voted the 2019 Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year, collecting her award alongside Raheem Sterling.