Cori Gauff’s Wimbledon adventure ended by Simona Halep

Cori Gauff’s fairytale Wimbledon run came to an end at the hands of seventh seed Simona Halep.

The 15-year-old has been the break-out star of the Championships, charming and thrilling SW19 with sensational wins over her idol Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog.

But Romanian counter-puncher Halep, last year’s French Open champion, proved too strong for Gauff on Court One, winning 6-3 6-3.

The No.1 Court crowd rises to acknowledge all the excitement @CocoGauff has given us ? And remember – this is just the beginning… #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UBiOYSxPeU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019

The result should come as no surprise, as 12 months ago Halep was the world number one while Gauff was losing in the quarter-finals of the juniors tournament.

Yet Gauff, known as ‘Coco’, went toe-to-toe with Halep, again showing no signs of being daunted in such illustrious company.

There were nerves, understandably, and Gauff’s serve came under immediate scrutiny with Halep securing a break in the first game.

Advertising

Gauff broke straight back, then held, and suddenly Halep had the jitters with a double fault, although she too held serve for 2-2.

Break point down, Gauff casually volleyed a winner with all the poise of the seasoned grand-slam winner she was facing.

However, Halep’s experience told as she secured another break on her way to wrapping up the first set.

Cori Gauff was beaten by Simona Halep (Mike Egerton/PA)

Advertising

The signs were ominous when Halep went 2-0 up in the second, but yet again Gauff hit back, before asking for a doctor courtside.

If the youngster was feeling unwell she was not showing it, coming from 0-30 to hold for 2-2.

Halep has been there and done it, though, and once again the 27-year-old turned the screw to move 5-2 up.

Although Gauff saved a couple of match points on her serve – one with another nonchalant volley – Halep eventually ensured the American’s Wimbledon adventure came to an end, for this year at least.