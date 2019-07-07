Johanna Konta fully aware of Petra Kvitova threat

Johanna Konta knows she faces an “inspired” opponent in Petra Kvitova in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Monday.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova has breezed into the fourth round at her favourite grand slam, which she won in 2011 and 2014.

She is a hugely popular figure at SW19, and hugely respected following her recovery from severe lacerations to her left hand after a violent attack in her home in December 2016.

Konta, who came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens in round three, said: “I haven’t played Petra in a little while. I’ve only beaten her once, at Eastbourne (in 2016).

“She’s a two-time Wimbledon champion. Her favourite surface, and her best surface, is grass, and here at Wimbledon.

“I’m going to be coming up against a very, very inspired and very, very tough Petra.

Petra Kvitova has breezed into the last 16 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“She’s also been playing incredibly well in the last couple of years. She made the finals of Australia this year. I know since coming back from that terrible thing that happened with her, I mean, she’s playing unbelievable tennis.

“I’m looking forward to playing a great champion, and just looking forward to the match.”

Kvitova has yet to drop a set so far, and has spent just over three-and-a-half hours on court.

She will use her day off to rest the arm injury which forced her to pull out of the French Open, as well as preparing to face the British number one.

“I think for Jo the grass is really going in a good way when she’s playing kind of flat shots from the both sides, especially from the backhand,” said Kvitova.

“I think she likes to play on the grass. Of course, the crowd will be on her side.

“We played last year in Birmingham. I know a little bit how she’s playing, what she’s able to do. It will be difficult match, for sure.”