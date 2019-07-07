Australia call up Matthew Wade and Mitch Marsh as injury cover

Matthew Wade and Mitch Marsh will join Australia’s World Cup squad as cover for injured pair Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis.

Khawaja was troubled by a problem to his left hamstring which led to him retiring hurt in the 10-run defeat to South Africa on Saturday although the batsman did take to the field again in the closing stages at Old Trafford.

Australia revealed on Sunday the injury is likely to preclude his involvement for the remainder of the tournament, while Stoinis’ side complaint leaves him doubtful for Thursday’s mouthwatering semi-final against England.

JUST IN: Matthew Wade and Mitch Marsh will link up with Australia's #CWC19 squad as injury cover, reports @samuelfez https://t.co/cVFWrVPNSY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2019

Wade and Marsh will therefore leave the Australia A party currently touring England to link up with the 15-man World Cup group – although neither will become a formal part of the squad yet.

A statement on the media arm of Cricket Australia’s website said: “Australia A arrived at Arundel for today’s four-day clash with Sussex short two players after wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade and allrounder Mitch Marsh were called up as cover to Australia’s World Cup squad.”

“The injury setbacks to Usman Khawaja (hamstring) and Marcus Stoinis (side) suffered in Australia’s dramatic loss to South Africa in Manchester has seen the selectors draft in Wade and Marsh.

Marcus Stoinis’ side injury leaves him doubtful to face England (Mike Egerton/PA)

“They left Brighton this morning for Birmingham, the destination of Australia’s blockbuster semi-final show with tournament hosts England on Thursday.

“Both Khawaja and Stoinis are set to undergo scans today before their future in the World Cup is determined, with both players still officially a part of Australia’s 15-man Cup squad at this stage.

Great selection- Wade must play! He is in unbelievable form and it’s the way he is batting- aggressive, intent, looking to take the bowlers on! Exactly what Australia needs to beat England in the semi final. https://t.co/HfwXe0tA6X — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) July 7, 2019

“However, it appears Khawaja’s hamstring injury looks likely to rule the left-hander out for the rest of Australia’s campaign.”

Marsh links up with the World Cup squad for a second time as cover for Stoinis, who missed Australia’s wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka last month because of a side injury before returning against Bangladesh.