Advertising
Things to look out for on day six at Wimbledon
Konta, Dart and Evans in third round action at SW19.
The Brits are back as Johanna Konta, Harriet Dart and Dan Evans compete in the third round.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also in action while Andy Murray and Serena Williams will, hopefully, begin their mixed doubles campaign.
Here, PA previews the sixth day of action.
Order of play
Centre Court
Ashleigh Barty v Harriet Dart
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Rafael Nadal
Lucas Pouille v Roger Federer
Court One
Serena Williams v Julia Georges
Sloane Stephens v Johanna Konta
Joao Sousa v Dan Evans
Other courts
Magda Linette v Petra Kvitova (First on Court 2)
Kei Nishikori v Steve Johnson (First on Court 3)
Andy Murray and Serena Williams v Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi (TBA)
Brit watch
Advertising
Johanna Konta is second on Court One against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, whom she thrashed 6-1 6-4 at the French Open a couple of months ago. Harriet Dart faces a formidable challenge against world number one Ashleigh Barty, and Dan Evans takes on Portugal’s Joao Sousa. Andy Murray’s doubles link-up with Serena Williams will also take place after it was shelved on Friday night.
Match of the day
Advertising
Rafael Nadal’s draw doesn’t get any easier. Two days after dispatching Nick Kyrgios in a titanic second-round tussle, the Spaniard faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, twice a semi-finalist at the All England Club. Tsonga has tumbled down the rankings in recent years but remains a dangerous opponent.
Potential Upset
Kei Nishikori has been knocked out in the third round or earlier in seven of his 10 Wimbledon appearances, making the quarter-finals just once. Steve Johnson could send the eighth seed packing before the second week yet again.
Weather watch
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.