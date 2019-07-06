Advertising
The best moments from day six at Wimbledon
The story of the sixth day of action at SW19.
Andy Murray made up for the disappointment of losing in the men’s doubles by reaching the second round of the mixed alongside star partner Serena Williams.
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer moved closer to a mouth-watering semi-final, while Johanna Konta is the only Briton left.
Here, PA reviews the sixth day of action.
Tweet of the day
Quote of the day
The Italian apologised after saying Wimbledon should be bombed during his third-round defeat by Tennys Sandgren.
Advertising
Picture of the day
Shot of the day
Advertising
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga looked to have Nadal scrambling to his left as he tried to cut the gap to 5-3 in the second set, but the Spaniard somehow responded with a brilliant forehand down the line to take the eighth game back to deuce.
Stat of the day
Second seed Federer eased to a straight-sets win over Lucas Pouille on Centre Court, becoming the first player in history to record 350 grand slam wins.
Marathon man Matteo
Matteo Berrettini and Diego Schwartzman’s match had everything. At four hours and 19 minutes, it was the longest in the tournament so far and somehow the former eventually came out on top. The Italian fought back from 2-1 down in sets, saving three match points, to win 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-3 and reach the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time. Now it is just the small matter of a meeting with Federer.
Fallen seeds
Men: Fabio Fognini (12), Diego Schwartzman (24), Lucas Pouille (27), Jan-Lennard Struff (33).
Women: Kiki Bertens (4), Sloane Stephens (9), Belinda Bencic (13), Qiang Wang (15), Julia Goerges (18).
Celebrity corner
Brit watch
As expected, world number one Ashleigh Barty proved too much for Harriet Dart. Johanna Konta stormed back from one set down to continue her fine record over ninth seed Sloane Stephens and reach the second week, but Dan Evans agonisingly lost a five-set thriller to Joao Sousa.
Day seven order of play
Centre Court
Joao Sousa v Rafael Nadal
Johanna Konta v Petra Kvitova
Matteo Berrettini v Roger Federer
Court One
Serena Williams v Carla Suarez Navarro
Simona Halep v Cori Gauff
Novak Djokovic v Ugo Humbert
Other courts
Ashleigh Barty v Alison Riske (first on Court Two)
Karolina Muchova v Karolina Pliskova (second on Court Two)
David Goffin v Fernando Verdasco (second on Court Three)
Day seven weather watch
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.