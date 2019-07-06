Rafael Nadal in good shape to challenge for first Wimbledon title since 2010

Rafael Nadal’s navigation through a tricky first week at Wimbledon has left him feeling confident.

Nadal was in masterful form as he destroyed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to make the second week at SW19 for the third year running.

The Spaniard has not won the trophy since 2010 but is looking every inch the title contender after following up his tense battle against Nick Kyrgios with an imperious 6-2 6-3 6-2 win over the Frenchman on Centre Court.

He remains on course for a blockbusting semi-final with Roger Federer, a possibility which seemed unlikely when, due to his shift in seeding, he was handed a testing draw.

Nadal is generally at his most vulnerable in the first week, as he transitions from clay to grass, but there have been no such problems this year.

“It is important that after the tough draw I was able to find a way to be in the second week,” he said.

Fabio Fognini apologised after saying Wimbledon should be bombed during his third-round defeat by Tennys Sandgren.

The volatile Italian appeared frustrated that his match had been scheduled on the small Court 14 and was heard saying in Italian: “Damn English. I wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here.”

Wimbledon was hit by a bomb during World World II that damaged the Centre Court roof.

At his post-match press conference, Fognini said: “The court was not really good. Most of the time when you’re on court, you’re frustrated.

“Something happened on court. If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem.”

The moment @keinishikori clinched his 400th tour-level victory. ? Which win do you remember most? ? ?: @Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/fE513ruvj5 — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 6, 2019

Kei Nishikori brought up his 400th win on the main tour as he eased past American Steve Johnson.

The Japanese, seeded eighth, posted a 6-4 6-3 6-2 success first up on Court Three.

Sam Querrey, the 2017 semi-finalist, is back in the second week after a 7-6 (3) 7-6 (8) 6-3 victory over John Millman

Mikhail Kukushkin matched his best ever grand slam win with a four-set victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.