The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11

Published:

We look at the trophies won by both clubs since the start of the 2010-11 season.

Manchester City celebrate with the FA Cup trophy

Manchester City’s new record signing Rodri claimed Manchester is “becoming more blue” as he was officially unveiled on Thursday.

He went on to highlight the number of trophies won by the club in recent years as one of the reasons why they have supplanted rivals Manchester United as the most attractive proposition in the city for prospective players.

Here, PA look at the trophies won by both clubs since the start of the 2010-11 season.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City celebrate winning the 2010-11 FA Cup (Anthony Devlin/PA)

2010-11: Man City 1 (FA Cup), Man Utd 1 (Premier League)

2011-12: Man City 1 (Premier League), Man Utd 0

2012-13: Man City 0, Man Utd 1 (Premier League)

Manchester United celebrate
Manchester United last won the Premier League title in 2012-13 (Martin Rickett/PA)

2013-14: Man City 2 (Premier League, League Cup), Man Utd 0

2014-15: Man City 0, Man Utd 0

2015-16: Man City 1 (League Cup), Man Utd 1 (FA Cup)

2016-17: Man City 0, Man Utd 2 (League Cup, Europa League)

2017-18: Man City 2 (Premier League, League Cup), Man Utd 0

2018-19: Man City 3 (Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup), Man Utd 0

Total: Man City 10, Man Utd 5

