The best moments from day five at Wimbledon

Cori Gauff wowed Centre Court again with a thrilling comeback, Novak Djokovic dropped a set and more men’s seeds tumbled out.

Simona Halep won the battle of the former number ones against Victoria Azarenka, while some unwitting doubles players got a soaking on Court 15.

Here, PA reviews the fifth day of action.

Tweet of the day

#TheHill goes wild for the extraordinary @CocoGauff. Three matches down and already a fan favourite at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0W1lLrqySq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2019

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Candi Gauff shows the strain of watching daughter Cori on Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA)

Shot of the day

? U N B E L I E V A B L E ?@guido_pella and @KAndersonATP, take a bow! ?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6uEAIJZNfS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2019

An amazing six-volley rally was finished off by Guido Pella as he beat last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson.

Stat of the day

David Goffin went the distance again (Adam Davy/PA)

David Goffin won the 12th five-set match of his career, but his first at Wimbledon, against Daniil Medvedev.

Splash of the day

Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund’s mixed-doubles match against Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak had to be moved to another court after a sprinkler unexpectedly went off. The first-round clash started on Court 15 but finished on Court 16 after the players got a soaking.

Fallen seeds

Men: Kevin Anderson (4), Karen Khachanov (10), Daniil Medvedev (11), Felix Augur-Aliassime (19).

Women: Caroline Wozniacki (14), Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Maria Sakkari (31).

Celebrity corner

Spice Girl Geri Horner (Steven Paston/PA)

Brit watch

Jamie Murray missed out on a potential meeting with brother Andy in the men’s doubles after he and Neal Skupski lost to Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek. Jamie returned to win in the mixed doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, beating British pair Katy Dunne and Joe Salisbury. Andy’s much-anticipated match-up with Serena Williams was cancelled.

Day six order of play

Centre Court

Ashleigh Barty v Harriet Dart

Jo-Wifried Tsonga v Rafael Nadal

Lucas Poiulle v Roger Federer

Court One

Serena Williams v Julia Georges

Sloane Stephens v Johanna Konta

Joao Sousa v Dan Evans

Other courts

Magda Linette v Petra Kvitova (First on Court 2)

Kei Nishikori v Steve Johnson (First on Court 3)

Andy Murray and Serena Williams v Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi (TBA)

Day six weather watch