Advertising
The best moments from day five at Wimbledon
The story of the fifth day of action at SW19.
Cori Gauff wowed Centre Court again with a thrilling comeback, Novak Djokovic dropped a set and more men’s seeds tumbled out.
Simona Halep won the battle of the former number ones against Victoria Azarenka, while some unwitting doubles players got a soaking on Court 15.
Here, PA reviews the fifth day of action.
Tweet of the day
Quote of the day
Picture of the day
Advertising
Shot of the day
An amazing six-volley rally was finished off by Guido Pella as he beat last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson.
Advertising
Stat of the day
David Goffin won the 12th five-set match of his career, but his first at Wimbledon, against Daniil Medvedev.
Splash of the day
Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund’s mixed-doubles match against Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak had to be moved to another court after a sprinkler unexpectedly went off. The first-round clash started on Court 15 but finished on Court 16 after the players got a soaking.
Fallen seeds
Men: Kevin Anderson (4), Karen Khachanov (10), Daniil Medvedev (11), Felix Augur-Aliassime (19).
Women: Caroline Wozniacki (14), Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Maria Sakkari (31).
Celebrity corner
Brit watch
Jamie Murray missed out on a potential meeting with brother Andy in the men’s doubles after he and Neal Skupski lost to Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek. Jamie returned to win in the mixed doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, beating British pair Katy Dunne and Joe Salisbury. Andy’s much-anticipated match-up with Serena Williams was cancelled.
Day six order of play
Centre Court
Ashleigh Barty v Harriet Dart
Jo-Wifried Tsonga v Rafael Nadal
Lucas Poiulle v Roger Federer
Court One
Serena Williams v Julia Georges
Sloane Stephens v Johanna Konta
Joao Sousa v Dan Evans
Other courts
Magda Linette v Petra Kvitova (First on Court 2)
Kei Nishikori v Steve Johnson (First on Court 3)
Andy Murray and Serena Williams v Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi (TBA)
Day six weather watch
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.