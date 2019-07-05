Pogba’s agent Raiola confirms midfielder wants to leave Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is determined to leave the club this summer, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Raiola claims he is already in the process of trying to move on the France international, who has been linked with Real Madrid and a return to former side Juventus, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware of the player’s intention to depart.

“Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes,” he told The Times.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that.”

It is the last thing Solskjaer needed to hear with United due to fly to Australia for the first leg of their 20-day pre-season tour at the weekend.

Last month Pogba announced on a promotional trip to Japan that “now could be a good time to find a new challenge somewhere else”.

It is understood he was given permission to be absent for the start of pre-season training this week – as were Marcus Rashford and David De Gea – with Solskjaer taking into account Pogba’s workload over the last 18 months which saw him win the World Cup with France last summer.

Advertising

Pogba’s agent Raiola has given Solskjaer a major headache just days before the squad fly out for their pre-season tour (Martin Rickett/PA)

United expect him to be on Sunday’s flight Down Under but Raiola’s comments put his future at Old Trafford in further doubt.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has confirmed Manchester United are working on another two possible signings this summer.

United have already brought in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Advertising

The club are understood to have had a £70million bid for Leicester’s England defender Harry Maguire rejected, while they have also been heavily linked with Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff.

Let's hear from Ole for the first time in 2019/20 ? #MUFC Click here to watch the exclusive Q&A in full: https://t.co/JRPcgo0y6t pic.twitter.com/hlXaFLXucI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019

“It’s a long-term and it’s a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we’ve got short-term goals as well,” he told manutd.com.

“I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two.

“Of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer, I’ve been in touch with Joel (Glazer) and Ed (Woodward) and all the recruitment people and analysis people.

“I’ve got to say it’s been very good so far. I’ve got the backing and we’ve got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done.”

✍️ @AndrinhoPereira has put pen to paper on a new #MUFC deal ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019

United have continued their summer business by handing new contracts to academy graduates Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe.

Pereira, the 23-year-old Belgium-born Brazil midfielder, has committed himself to the Old Trafford outfit until 2023, with the option of a further year.

The midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign after spending previous seasons on loan at Granada and Valencia, and was given a run in the side after Solskjaer took over in December.

Pereira, who has made 35 United appearances, said: “I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here.

“The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him.”

Tuanzebe spent last season on loan at Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Defender Tuanzebe, 21, has committed until 2022, also with the option of a further year, after spending last season on loan at Championship play-off winners Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata have also agreed new deals this summer.