Murray brothers doubles showdown off after Jamie suffers first-round defeat

Andy Murray will not face his brother in the Wimbledon men’s doubles after Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski were knocked out in the first round.

The siblings would have met in the third round had both got through their opening two matches.

Mother Judy Murray had said she would rather go to the pub than sit through the “torture” of her sons playing each other.

But Jamie and fellow Brit Skupski were beaten 2-6 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-1 6-4 by Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek on Court 18, having returned after bad light suspended play the previous evening.

Andy and partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert won their first-round match against Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert on Thursday evening.

They face Franko Skugor and Nikola Mektic in the second round on Saturday.