Serena Williams getting stronger with every match
The American bounced back from losing the first set.
Serena Williams recovered from dropping the opening set to show glimpses she is getting back to her best against Kaja Juvan at Wimbledon.
The seven-time winner, who has been injured for much of this year, found her range at the start of the second set and went on to beat the 18-year-old Slovenian 2-6 6-2 6-4.
“I just have to remember that I’m best at closing matches, I’m good at it,” Williams said.
“I just have to keep the mind frame of where am I, what do I do mentally to close matches. I have to kind of just shut my eyes and get there.
“Like I keep saying, it’s just experience and match play. In the past two years I haven’t played a lot of matches. I’m just trying to kind of get that back.”
After an error-strewn first set Williams, in front of the watching Duchess of Sussex, rediscovered her consistency and in doing so forced more mistakes from her young opponent.
A break in the first game settled the American, and a second break brought the match level.
The 23-time grand-slam winner, who has a doubles date with Andy Murray on Friday, was by now in the ascendancy.
Juvan, ranked 133 in the world, bravely clung on in the decider but a solitary break saw Williams safely through.
“It was definitely coming together as the match went on. I’m just low on matches basically. I could feel it,” she added.
“But I’m getting there. I just have to take every match as five matches, really learn from every single point.”
