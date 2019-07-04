Leicester sign Ayoze Perez for £30million

Leicester have completed the £30million signing of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle.

The forward has penned a four-year contract at the King Power Stadium to become Brendan Rodgers’ second summer capture.

Rodgers had been looking for a versatile forward and PA understands the Foxes triggered Perez’s release clause.

Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Spanish forward @AyozePG! ?#HolaPérez — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 4, 2019

Perez told LCFC TV: “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like.

“I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

Perez joins right-back James Justin at Leicester after the defender moved from Luton earlier this month.

James Justin won promotion with Luton (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Foxes are also determined to keep Harry Maguire, with Manchester United having made a £70million offer for the England defender.

Losing Perez is a further blow to the Magpies after former boss Rafael Benitez left the club following the end of his contract on Sunday.

Benitez joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang on Tuesday.

Perez follows Rafael Benitez, right, out of Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

Perez scored 48 goals in 195 games for the Magpies after joining from Tenerife in 2014.

The 25-year-old was their 13-goal top scorer last season, including netting the winner in Newcastle’s 1-0 victory at Leicester in April.

Leicester boss Rodgers added: “I think Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad. He’s quick, has a good eye for goal and he’s experienced in the Premier League too.

“I think he’s a player who will excite our supporters, and his style is one that I believe complements the options and quality that we already have here at the club.”

Newcastle are also braced for a bid from Manchester United for midfielder Sean Longstaff.

United are expected to make their move for the 21-year-old this week.