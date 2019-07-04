Buffon returns ‘home’ after rejoining Juventus

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned “home” after rejoining Juventus on a one-year contract.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden 17 years with the Serie A champions before moving to Paris St Germain last summer.

World Cup winner Buffon, who underwent a medical on Thursday morning, arrives on a free transfer after lifting the Ligue 1 title during his single season in France.

“After a year away from Turin, Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus after penning in a one-year contract which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2020,” read a statement on Juve’s official website.

“Buffon is back home!”

Buffon was capped 176 times by his country and tasted World Cup glory under Marcello Lippi in 2006.

In addition to his international success, he won nine Serie A titles and four Italian cups with Juve after signing from Parma in 2001.

Buffon will be managed by former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and play alongside ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in Turin.

He becomes the club’s third free transfer of the summer following the arrivals of Wales international Ramsey and former PSG team-mate Adrien Rabiot.