Things to look out for on day three at Wimbledon

UK & international sports | Published:

Novak Djokovic and Cori Gauff are back in action.

Ground-staff prepare the courts on day two

Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson carry the home hopes at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic continues his defence while all eyes will be on the latest instalment of Cori Gauff’s fascinating journey.

Here, PA previews the third day of action.

Order of play

1pm on Court 1 ? Tomorrow

Centre court
Monica Puig v Karolina Pliskova
Kyle Edmund v Fernando Verdasco
Novak Djokovic v Denis Kudla

Court One
Heather Watson v Anett Kontaveit
Karen Khachanov v Feliciano Lopez
Caroline Wozniacki v Veronika Kudermetova

Other courts
Stan Wawrinka v Reilly Opelka (Court 2)
Simona Halep v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Court 2)
Victoria Azarenka v Alja Tomljanovic (Court 12)

Brit Watch

Edmund and Watson will be hoping to carry on the British charge after five of their compatriots joined them in the second round on Tuesday. Edmund has another outing on Centre Court as he takes on Feliciano Lopez in an encounter that should test him more than his first-round clash against Jaume Munar. Watson, the British number two, opens up on Court One as she takes on 20th seed Anett Kontaveit.

Match of the day

All eyes will be on Gauff and whether the 15-year-old will be able to follow up her monumental first-round win over Venus Williams. She takes on Magdalena Rybarikova on Court Two and it promises to be an intriguing clash as the Slovakian, a former semi-finalist at Wimbledon, is very astute on the grass.

Potential upset

Feliciano Lopez won at Queen's two weeks ago
Feliciano Lopez won at Queen’s two weeks ago (Steven Paston/PA)

Karan Khachanov is seeded 10th but he will not have been licking his lips when he found out his second-round opponent will be Feliciano Lopez. The Spaniard prepared for Wimbledon in fine style by winning Queen’s, also claiming doubles glory with Andy Murray,  and he is a three-time quarter-finalist here. It will be a tough test for the Russian.

Weather watch

UK & international sports

