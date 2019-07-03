The best moments from day three at Wimbledon

It was a bad day for Britain on day three of Wimbledon after Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund both crashed out in the second round.

Novak Djokovic’s defence of his title continued to make serene progress while 15-year-old Cori Gauff’s amazing journey continued with another win.

Here, PA reviews the third day of action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

The most famous mother in tennis admits she will be driven to drink if her sons play each other in the doubles over the next week.

Picture of the day

Rufus the Hawk was on the prowl on day three (Philip Toscano/PA)

Shot of the day

"How dare he do that!" ? It's fair to say that @DjokerNole and @deniskudla entertained the crowds on Centre Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/St6SVtbUW6 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2019

It looked like the cat was going to beat the mouse as Djokovic looked to have an entertaining point won with a cheeky tweener, but Denis Kudla had other ideas and scrambled a winner on the outside of the net post.

Stat of the day

A dominate @vika7 seals her place in the third round of @Wimbledon! Winning 12 games in a row to complete a ‘hidden double bagel' over Tomljanovic! —> https://t.co/i9zEohgJs3 pic.twitter.com/XsW2b0cZdM — WTA (@WTA) July 3, 2019

Victoria Azarenka looked in trouble in the early stages of her game with Alja Tomljanovic as she trailed 2-0, but then the former world number one kicked into gear. She rattled off 12 games in a row to seal a 6-2 6-0 win.

The giantkiller

⏱ Three hours and six minutes later, the battle is over… Thomas Fabbiano is into the third round after a titanic 5-set tussle with previous quarter-finalist Ivo Karlovic pic.twitter.com/AKA4uNTGrw — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2019

Thomas Fabbiano, fresh from his five-set win over Stefanos Tsitipas in the first round, was again embroiled in a marathon battle against veteran Ivo Karlovic. And it was a real David and Goliath battle as the Italian came out on top against a man 15 inches taller than him, winning 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-4.

Fallen seeds

Men: Stan Wawrinka (22), Kyle Edmund (30)

Women: Anastasija Sevastova (12), Madison Keys (17), Sofia Kenin (27)

Celebrity corner

Television presenters Tess Daly and Vernon Kay (Victoria Jones/PA)

Brit Watch

If Tuesday was Rule Britannia, with five home favourites posting wins, then the empire began to crumble on Wednesday as Edmund and Watson were both ousted from the second round. Edmund’s defeat was hugely disappointing considering he was two sets and 3-0 up against Fernando Verdasco. But a poor game and a knee injury saw the wheels fall off and the Spaniard ended up winning in five sets. Watson took an early lead in the first set against Anett Kontaveit, but she lost her way and was beaten 2-0.

Day four order of play

Centre court

Kei Nishikori v Cameron Norrie

Katerina Siniakova v Johanna Konta

Nick Krygios v Rafael Nadal

Court One

Kristina Mladenovic v Petra Kvitova

Jay Clarke v Roger Federer

Serena Williams v Kaja Juvan

Other courts

Murray/Herbert v Copil/Humbert (TBC)

Dan Evans v Nikoloz Basilashvili (second on Court 2)

Lauren Davis v Angelique Kerber (third on Court 2)

Harriet Dart v Beatriz Haddad Maia (first on Court 12)

Day four weather watch