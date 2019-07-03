Johanna Konta hoping for another big day for the Brits at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta is hoping to continue to have British support as she looks to move through to the third round of Wimbledon.

The 19th seed will take on Czech Katerina Siniakova and is one of five home players in action on the fourth day of the Championships.

This has been Britain’s most successful Wimbledon for 13 years in terms of first-round wins, and Konta said: “There’s seven British players in the next round. I like to think we’re all in it together.

“I definitely am just really pleased to be playing the tennis that I’m playing. I don’t necessarily look at what my ranking is, how that compares to other players in the country, outside of the country.

“I’m just really pleased I was able to play a good first round and get an opportunity to play a second round.”

After Konta’s run to the semi-finals of the French Open, hopes are high that she can replicate or even better what she achieved two years ago, when she reached the last four at SW19.

She made a solid start with a 7-5 6-2 victory over qualifier Ana Bogdan but is likely to have to up her level against 38th-ranked Siniakova, who upset Naomi Osaka on her way to the fourth round of the French Open.

“She’s a tough player,” said Konta. “She had a great win in Paris. She’s able to beat some of the best players. She has a big game. She’s feisty.

“She competes very well. Obviously she’s a very, very good doubles player as well. It will be a tough match for me.”

The most high-profile assignment involves 20-year-old Jay Clarke, who said he would be seeking the advice of Andy Murray among others before taking on Roger Federer.

Clarke, from Derby, claimed his first Wimbledon victory by beating American qualifier Noah Rubin, but downplayed the achievement.

“I was on a six-match losing streak going into Wimbledon,” he said. “I kept telling everyone, ‘No, I’m actually playing some of the best tennis I’ve ever played, but the results don’t show it quite yet’.

After his 1st #Wimbledon singles win @cam_norrie is back on the practice courts ahead of his doubles match today ? #BackTheBrits ?? pic.twitter.com/ji3bKqUtCF — LTA (@the_LTA) July 3, 2019

“I don’t think it’s abnormal now for guys my age to win matches in slams or to win matches in ATPs. It’s obviously nice to win a first match but ideally I wouldn’t just want it to be a one-time thing.”

Another man to win a first Wimbledon match on Tuesday was British number two Cameron Norrie, who defeated Denis Istomin in straight sets and will now take on eighth seed Kei Nishikori.

“I think it’s going to be a battle,” said Norrie. “I’m just going to go out there, make it as physical as I can. Nothing to lose really.

“I just want to go into it with the underdog mentality. I know I’m good enough to beat him. I know if I put my best level out there, I’m going to be trouble for anyone.”

Dan Evans celebrates his victory over Federico Delbonis (Steven Paston/PA)

Dan Evans continued his fine grass-court season by seeing off Federico Delbonis for his 13th win on the surface in 2019.

Evans, who is looking to equal his best run here by reaching the third round, knows there is expectation on his shoulders, saying: “People say, ‘You’re so good on grass’. That makes me the favourite when it’s not easy.

“I’m just playing the ball really. See how I go. That will be a real good start to the tournament to get through the next round.”

The 29-year-old takes on 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, who recovered from two sets down to defeat another British player, James Ward, in round one.

Amazing day at the office ? https://t.co/7HvXQyU5Jf — Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) July 2, 2019

The final Brit in action is Harriet Dart, who set up a second-round clash with Beatriz Haddad Maia by defeating lucky loser Christina McHale.

It was a new experience in singles for the 22-year-old but she already knows what it is like to win on the big stages at Wimbledon having reached the semi-finals of the mixed doubles last year with Clarke.

She said: “We were so fortunate to play on some really big courts, Centre and Court One.

“I think all these experiences are just helping me develop as a player and a person, just realising that I belong here, this should be becoming normal for me.”