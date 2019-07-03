Holland set up World Cup final against United States with extra-time win

Holland booked their place in Sunday’s World Cup final after a 1-0 extra-time win over Sweden.

A goal from Manchester United’s Jackie Groenen eventually gave the European champions the breakthrough in the ninth minute of added time, breaking Swedish hearts and sealing a place in the World Cup final for the first time. They will play the United States on Sunday.

Both teams struck the woodwork in normal time after fingertip saves – but neither were able to find the net.

Groenen eventually found the first goal in the 99th minute, firing into the bottom corner to give her side the lead after the game went beyond regulation.

Sweden will take on England in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

The Scandanavians started brightly, and came close in the 12th minute, with Stina Blackstenius firing straight at keeper Sari Van Veenendaal, who reacted well to gather before Sofia Jakobsson was able to make contact with the ball.

Sweden had another opportunity, but defender Stefanie Van Der Gragt did just enough to prevent a dangerous free-kick from Magdalena Eriksson reaching the head of Nilla Fischer.

In the 58th minute, Van Veenendaal got down quickly to tip Fischer’s strike onto the woodwork and prevent Sweden taking the lead.

Just after Sweden hit the post, Holland did the same with Chelsea goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl using her fingertips to turn a header from Vivianne Miedema onto the bar.

Jackie Groenen, right, was Holland’s matchwinner (AP)

In the 72nd minute the European champions had a penalty shout after Danielle Van De Donk thought she had been brought down by Fischer – but referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin waved play on without consulting VAR.

With less than 10 minutes left, the ball fell to Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani on the edge of the box but she fired high and wide.

Holland looked stronger going into extra-time and they eventually broke the deadlock after a clever move set up Groenen, who struck the ball cleanly from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

They had a great chance to wrap up the victory at the end – but substitute Shanice Van De Sanden could not find the net with only Lindahl to beat.