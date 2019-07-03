Heather Watson’s Wimbledon ended by Anett Kontaveit

Heather Watson’s Wimbledon came to an end in the second round at the hands of 20th seed Anett Kontaveit.

The British number two matched Kontaveit throughout a tight first set, only for the Estonian to snatch it.

Watson could not recover from that blow and eventually bowed out 7-5 6-1 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Heather Watson could not make round three at SW19 (Steven Paston/PA)

The 27-year-old, playing at her 10th Championships, capitalised on an edgy start from Kontaveit to break serve in the first game.

At 2-0 Watson was finding her range with some powerful winners to raise hopes of becoming the first Brit through to round three.

However, that was as good as it got. The pair went on to share three breaks of serve between them and the set was level at 5-5 when Watson blinked first.

The wheels promptly came off as Kontaveit began to pull away with a double break, and she found the line at the end of a long rally to finish Watson off.