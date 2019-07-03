Advertising
England’s World Cup in numbers
England came up short in their bid for the Women’s World Cup final after a 2-1 defeat to the United States in Lyon.
With the third-place play-off to come, PA reviews the Lionesses’ tournament in numbers.
3 – England have now reached three successive major tournament semi-finals, with their efforts in France adding to the 2015 World Cup and Euro 2017.
6 – Ellen White set an England goalscoring record at a Women’s World Cup. She also matched Harry Kane in 2018 and Gary Lineker in 1986 for the most by any England player at a single World Cup and her career World Cup tally of seven trails only Lineker’s 10.
4 – the majority of White’s goals came with her weaker left foot – as did her disallowed strike against the United States.
3 – the Lionesses missed three penalties in the tournament – Nikita Parris against both Argentina and Norway, having scored one against Scotland, and Steph Houghton against the US.
7 – goalscorers for England in the tournament, with Parris, Houghton, Jodie Taylor, Alex Greenwood, Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze joining White on the scoresheet.
3 – goals conceded, to Scotland’s Claire Emslie and USA pair Christen Press and Alex Morgan.
4 – yellow cards shown to England players in the tournament, with Millie Bright’s two leading to a red in the semi-final. Parris and Jade Moore were the other players booked.
53,512 – the attendance for the semi-final in Lyon. Over 20,000 tickets have already been sold for November’s homecoming against Germany at Wembley.
11.7million – peak television viewing audience for the semi-final on BBC One – making it the most-watched programme of 2019 so far in Britain.
