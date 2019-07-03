Menu

England v United States – the Women’s World Cup semi-final in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

The Lionesses had a goal ruled out by VAR and an 84th-minute penalty saved against the USA.

England head coach Phil Neville, left, consoles striker Ellen White after the match

England suffered further semi-final heartbreak as the Lionesses fell to a 2-1 loss to defending Women’s World Cup champions the United States.

Less than 12 months after the men’s senior side fell at the last-four stage to Croatia by the same scoreline in Russia, Phil Neville’s team could not go one better as the Lionesses tasted defeat in a semi-final for a third successive major tournament.

Here, PA takes look at some of the best images from a disappointing night in Lyon.

Both teams line up on the pitch ahead of the semi-final
Both teams line up on the pitch ahead of the semi-final clash (Richard Sellers/PA)
England's Jill Scott challenges Alex Morgan
England’s Jill Scott challenges Alex Morgan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Christen Press' header opened the scoring in the 10th minute
Christen Press opened the scoring with a 10th-minute header (Richard Sellers/PA)
Press celebrates putting the United States in front
Press celebrates putting the United States in front (John Walton/PA)
Ellen White equalised for England in the 19th minute
Ellen White equalised for England in the 19th minute (John Walton/PA)

White, left, celebrates England's leveller
White, left, celebrates England’s leveller (John Walton/PA)
Morgan, red - left, heads USA back in front at 31st minute
Morgan, in red on the left, heads the USA back in front in the 31st minute (John Walton/PA)
Morgan celebrated her sixth World Cup goal by pretending to drink a cup of tea
Morgan celebrated her sixth World Cup goal by pretending to drink a cup of tea (Richard Sellers/PA)
England players react to the USA's second goal
England players react to the USA’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

England head coach Phil Neville during the World Cup semi-final
England head coach Phil Neville during the World Cup semi-final (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scott, left, and Lindsey Horan, right, come together in midfield
Scott, left, and Lindsey Horan come together in midfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ellen White thought she levelled for England once again with this finish
White thought she levelled for England once again with this effort (John Walton/PA)
White celebrates her second goal for England
White celebrates what she thought was a second goal for England (Richard Sellers/PA)
The VAR Screen shows that White’s second goal of the game is disallowed
The VAR screen shows that White’s second goal of the game is disallowed (Richard Sellers/PA)
White argues the decision with referee Edina Alves
White appeals against the decision to referee Edina Alves (Richard Sellers/PA)
White was fouled by Becky Sauerbrun as England were awarded a penalty after a VAR decision
White was fouled by Becky Sauerbrun as England were awarded a penalty after a VAR decision (Richard Sellers/PA)
England captain Steph Houghton waiting to taking the penalty in the 84th minute
England captain Steph Houghton waiting to taking the penalty in the 84th minute (John Walton/PA)
But USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved the spot-kick
But USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved the spot-kick (Richard Sellers/PA)
Millie Bright, right, put in a rash tackle on Morgan two minutes after the penalty miss
Millie Bright, right, put in a rash tackle on Morgan two minutes after the penalty miss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Which saw Bright receive her second yellow card and was sent off
Bright duly received her second yellow card and was sent off (Richard Sellers/PA)
White appears dejected after the final whistle
White is dejected after the final whistle (John Walton/PA)
Scott was distraught after the final whistle
Scott was distraught (Richard Sellers/PA)
England players reflect on the defeat on the Lyon pitch
England players reflect on the defeat on the Lyon pitch (John Walton/PA)
England v USA – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Semi Final – Stade de Lyon
The United States team celebrate after full-time (John Walton/PA)
Rachel Daly consoles Bright after the match
Rachel Daly consoles Bright after the match (John Walton/PA)
Neville comforts Houghton after the match in Lyon
Neville comforts Houghton (Richard Sellers/PA)
England players form a huddle around head coach Neville
The England players form a huddle around head coach Neville (John Walton/PA)
Neville, left, and the players during a huddle
Neville, left, and the players during a huddle (John Walton/PA)
