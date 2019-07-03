Menu

Advertising

Easy work for Novak Djokovic

UK & international sports | Published:

The defending champion needed just 93 minutes to reach round three.

Novak Djokovic eased into the third round

Novak Djokovic sailed smoothly into the third round of Wimbledon after a trouble-free straight-sets win over Denis Kudla.

The reigning champion’s defence of his title was never threatened by the American and he strolled to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win on Centre Court.

Djokovic, going for a fifth Wimbledon crown, will undoubtedly face sterner tests ahead but maybe not until the semi-finals after the draw has opened up favourably for him.

He faces Hubert Hurkacz in the next round – a Polish player who is enjoying his best ever grand slam run.

The writing was on the wall for Kudla when Djokovic won the opening five games, though a mini fightback did at least delay the Serbian racing to the first set.

Djokovic barely had to get out of second gear and broke Kudla’s serve regularly to set up the easiest of wins in 93 minutes.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News