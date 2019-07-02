Menu

Advertising

Tottenham sign Clarke then loan him back to Leeds for the season

UK & international sports | Published:

The 18-year-old winger is Spurs’ first signing since January 2018.

Jack Clarke was Leeds' young player of the season for 2018-19

Tottenham have completed the signing of winger Jack Clarke from Leeds on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old will return to Elland Road on loan for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign.

He becomes the first signing made by Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League finalists since Lucas Moura joined from Paris St Germain in January 2018.

“I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion,” Clarke told Spurs’ website.

Clarke only made his senior debut in October but impressed enough to be named Leeds’ young player of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals, where they were beaten by Derby.

Clarke made 25 appearances in all competitions for the West Yorkshire club, 20 as a substitute, and scored twice.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News