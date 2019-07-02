Theresa May says Lionesses ‘inspired millions’ as social media reacts to defeat

The Prime Minister praised Phil Neville’s England side for their performance both on and off the field after the Lionesses were knocked out of the World Cup by the USA.

England were beaten 2-1 at the semi-final stage, having had a goal ruled out by VAR, missed a penalty and been reduced to 10 players late on.

“Commiserations to the @lionesses tonight,” tweeted Mrs May. “Know that you have inspired millions with how you’ve played on the field as well as how you’ve conducted yourselves off it. We are very proud of you.”

Commiserations to the @lionesses tonight. Know that you have inspired millions with how you’ve played on the field as well as how you’ve conducted yourselves off it. We are very proud of you. #Lionesses⁠ ⁠ — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 2, 2019

The leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn meanwhile said the team “have shown exactly why women’s sport deserves equal coverage, attention and investment.”

He also wrote in solidarity with USA player Megan Rapinoe, tweeting: “Good luck to USA and their co-captain Megan Rapinoe who has spoken out strongly against Donald Trump’s misogyny.”

The #Lionesses have been brilliant in the #FIFAWWC and have shown exactly why women's sport deserves equal coverage, attention and investment. Good luck to USA and their co-captain Megan Rapinoe who has spoken out strongly against Donald Trump's misogyny. #ENGUSA — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 2, 2019

Advertising

The world of football reflected on the heartbreak, with Gary Lineker, who suffered semi-final defeat in the men’s World Cup in 1990, posting: “Another semifinal loss for an English side in a World Cup, but heartbreaking as it is, @Lionesses you did us proud. Well played.”

Another semifinal loss for an English side in a World Cup, but heartbreaking as it is, @Lionesses you did us proud. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2019

Juventus forward Eni Aluko meanwhile asked whether Ellen White should have taken the penalty that Steph Houghton missed just minutes from the final whistle.

Ellen White has been the best striker in this tournament. Easy to say after a miss but surely she has to take that penalty?! #ENG #USA — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) July 2, 2019

Advertising

And former England captain Faye White noted that “once again it (was) the fine margins and big moments that count and make (the) difference.”

They gave everything.#ENG played great 2nd half but once again it the fine margins and big moments that count and make difference. So proud of the team.#FIFAWWC #Lionesses #ENGvUSA https://t.co/nfUJjA5Tv7 — Faye White (@faye_white) July 2, 2019

Michael Owen, who reached the quarter-final stage with England at the men’s World Cup in 2002, said that the team had “inspired a new generation of footballers.”

Horrible stage to exit a tournament but the @Lionesses did us proud. They’ve inspired a new generation of footballers.??? — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 2, 2019

Johanna Konta, who reached the second round of Wimbledon earlier in the day, posted that she was “so proud of the girls” while musician Billy Bragg thanked the Lionesses for “a night of great excitement and drama”.

So gutted for the @Lionesses but so proud of the girls. ???????❤️❤️#Lionesses #FIFAWomensWorldCup — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 2, 2019

Watching Ellen White's post match interview….I seem to have got a bit of dust in my eye… Thank you #Lionesses you've given us a night of great excitement and drama and a World Cup that made us proud. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) July 2, 2019

And even in the throes of defeat, the Lionesses Twitter account saw the bigger picture and encouraged others to do the same.

“To those who have recently fallen in love with our #Lionesses and to those who have been here since the beginning. Your support means the world. This thing that is happening, doesn’t end here,” the @Lionesses account tweeted.

“Thank you x.”

To those who have recently fallen in love with our #Lionesses and to those who have been here since the beginning. Your support means the world. This thing that is happening, doesn’t end here. Thank you x pic.twitter.com/u0qLERb7IS — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 2, 2019

England will play either Holland or Sweden in the third-place play-off on Saturday.