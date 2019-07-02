Advertising
The best moments from day two at Wimbledon
The story of the second day of action at SW19.
It was a Brit-tastic day at Wimbledon as five of the eight players in action made it through to the second round.
Dominic Thiem was the highest seed to be knocked out, losing to Sam Querrey, but big guns Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams all navigated their way through.
Here, PA reviews the second day of action.
Tweet of the day
Quote of the day
The well-known drinking establishment in Wimbledon village is unlikely to be getting a visit from Kyrgios and Nadal after the controversial Australian described the state of his relationship with the Spaniard ahead of what will be a highly anticipated second-round match. Kyrgios recently called the third seed “super salty” after a match in Acapulco while Nadal’s uncle criticised the Kyrgios for lacking education.
Picture of the day
Shot of the day
It says something about the quality of a rally when a tweener is not the best shot of it. Angelique Kerber and her compatriot Tatjana Maria thrilled the Centre Court as the defending champion chased down a lob by hitting the ball through her legs, but Maria was on hand at the net to produce a stunning point-winning volley.
Stat of the day
Tomic the tank engine?
Australian Bernard Tomic is never far from controversy and he may be in hot water again after his 58-minute defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the shortest men’s single match since 2004. Tomic was clearly not giving it his all against the Frenchman, sending down weak serves and not running for balls. He was typically prickly in his post-match press conference too, answering “next question” to anything regarding his effort levels.
A moment of history
There was a moment of history late on the second day as the new roof on Court One got its first use. The second show court was upgraded over the winter and its newest facility was needed to allow Donna Vekic and Alison Riske to finish their match. Bad light descended over SW19 at around 9.10pm, with the match tied at 5-5 in the deciding set.
Fallen seeds
Men: Dominic Thiem (5), Denis Shapovalov (29)
Women: Donna Vekic (22), Garbine Muguruza (26), Lesia Tsurenko (32)
A Royal seal of approval
Harriet Dart had the privilege of playing in front of royalty at 11am. The Duchess of Cambridge was supporting the Brit, sitting in between Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong, on Court 14.
Celebrity corner
Brit Watch
There was a British bonanza on day two as eight players were in singles action, with five more joining Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund in the second round. Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke, who played together in the mixed doubles last week, were the biggest winners as they both sealed maiden victories at SW19. Dart beat Christina McHale in front of the Duchess of Cambridge while Clarke saw off Noah Rubin to set up a second-round tie with Roger Federer. Johanna Konta, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans also progressed, while James Ward, Katie Swan and Paul Jubb were knocked out.
Day three order of play
Centre court
Monica Puig v Karolina Pliskova
Kyle Edmund v Fernando Verdasco
Novak Djokovic v Denis Kudla
Court One
Heather Watson v Anett Kontaveit
Karen Khachanov v Feliciano Lopez
Caroline Wozniacki v Veronika Kudermetova
Other courts
Stan Wawrinka v Reilly Opelka (Court 2)
Simona Halep v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Court 2)
Victoria Azarenka v Alja Tomljanovic (Court 12)
Day three weather watch
