The best moments from day two at Wimbledon

It was a Brit-tastic day at Wimbledon as five of the eight players in action made it through to the second round.

Dominic Thiem was the highest seed to be knocked out, losing to Sam Querrey, but big guns Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams all navigated their way through.

Here, PA reviews the second day of action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

The well-known drinking establishment in Wimbledon village is unlikely to be getting a visit from Kyrgios and Nadal after the controversial Australian described the state of his relationship with the Spaniard ahead of what will be a highly anticipated second-round match. Kyrgios recently called the third seed “super salty” after a match in Acapulco while Nadal’s uncle criticised the Kyrgios for lacking education.

Picture of the day

Dan Evans gets in a tangle on Court 18 (Steven Paston/PA)

Shot of the day

It says something about the quality of a rally when a tweener is not the best shot of it. Angelique Kerber and her compatriot Tatjana Maria thrilled the Centre Court as the defending champion chased down a lob by hitting the ball through her legs, but Maria was on hand at the net to produce a stunning point-winning volley.

Stat of the day

Tomic the tank engine?

Through in 58 minutes ?@tsonga7 wins the shortest gentlemen's singles match at The Championships since 2004, beating Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-1, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/MQCnuKvPlI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2019

Australian Bernard Tomic is never far from controversy and he may be in hot water again after his 58-minute defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the shortest men’s single match since 2004. Tomic was clearly not giving it his all against the Frenchman, sending down weak serves and not running for balls. He was typically prickly in his post-match press conference too, answering “next question” to anything regarding his effort levels.

A moment of history

#Wimbledon history… The new No.1 Court roof is being used for the first time as darkness sets in over SW19 ? pic.twitter.com/5Katdth8aw — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2019

There was a moment of history late on the second day as the new roof on Court One got its first use. The second show court was upgraded over the winter and its newest facility was needed to allow Donna Vekic and Alison Riske to finish their match. Bad light descended over SW19 at around 9.10pm, with the match tied at 5-5 in the deciding set.

Fallen seeds

Men: Dominic Thiem (5), Denis Shapovalov (29)

Women: Donna Vekic (22), Garbine Muguruza (26), Lesia Tsurenko (32)

A Royal seal of approval

The Duchess of Cambridge with Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong (Victoria Jones/PA)

Harriet Dart had the privilege of playing in front of royalty at 11am. The Duchess of Cambridge was supporting the Brit, sitting in between Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong, on Court 14.

Celebrity corner

Former England cricketers Geoffrey Boycott and Jonathan Agnew were in the Royal Box (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brit Watch

There was a British bonanza on day two as eight players were in singles action, with five more joining Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund in the second round. Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke, who played together in the mixed doubles last week, were the biggest winners as they both sealed maiden victories at SW19. Dart beat Christina McHale in front of the Duchess of Cambridge while Clarke saw off Noah Rubin to set up a second-round tie with Roger Federer. Johanna Konta, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans also progressed, while James Ward, Katie Swan and Paul Jubb were knocked out.

Day three order of play

Centre court

Monica Puig v Karolina Pliskova

Kyle Edmund v Fernando Verdasco

Novak Djokovic v Denis Kudla

Court One

Heather Watson v Anett Kontaveit

Karen Khachanov v Feliciano Lopez

Caroline Wozniacki v Veronika Kudermetova

Other courts

Stan Wawrinka v Reilly Opelka (Court 2)

Simona Halep v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Court 2)

Victoria Azarenka v Alja Tomljanovic (Court 12)

Day three weather watch