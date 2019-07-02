Roger Federer loses first set before hammering Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris may still have never won a match on grass, but he will always be able to say he claimed the first set he played at Wimbledon on Centre Court, against Roger Federer.

The little-known South African briefly threatened a major shock on his maiden appearance at the All England Club.

It was only the second time anyone had taken a set off Federer in a first-round match in his last 17 Wimbledon appearances.

However, the eight-time champion recovered from that early blip with Harris winning just five more games in the match.

Bidding to become the second player in history to win nine #Wimbledon titles, @rogerfederer books his ticket into the second round by beating Lloyd Harris

The 22-year-old, ranked 86 in the world, needed a medical time-out after the third set and had his calf heavily strapped.

Playing Federer is hard enough at the best of times, but Harris gamely carried on despite some obvious discomfort.

However, Federer had the finish line in sight and wrapped up a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory.

The Swiss 20-time grand slam winner will play Britain’s Jay Clarke in round two.