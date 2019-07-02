Rafael Nadal set for tasty clash with Nick Kyrgios in second round

Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster Wimbledon grudge match against Nick Kyrgios following a straightforward first-round win over Yuichi Sugita.

The Spaniard, seeded three, dropped serve in his opening game but roared back to win 6-3 6-1 6-3 in a shade over two hours.

All eyes will be on Thursday’s potentially explosive second-round showdown, after Kyrgios branded Nadal ‘super salty’ in a recent podcast.

Five years ago Kyrgios burst onto the scene by beating Nadal at Wimbledon and the volatile Australian has a habit of raising his game against the big names.

Nadal said: “He’s a very talented player who is very dangerous when he wants to play tennis, and against the top players he usually wants to play tennis. For the second round it is super tough.”

Relations between the pair remain frosty, and Kyrgios stands by his comments. Following his own first-round win over Jordan Thompson, he admitted: “I’m not sure that me and Rafa could go down to the Dog & Fox and have a beer together.

“I don’t know him at all. I know him as a tennis player. That’s just how it is. I get along with people, some people I don’t get along with.”

Kyrgios endured a slightly more eventful passage into round two, the combustible 24-year-old almost in full meltdown mode during a roller-coaster five-setter against fellow Australian Thompson.

Kyrgios, fined more than £13,000 for his histrionics at Queen’s Club a fortnight ago, earned a code violation for whacking a ball out of court and lost a set to love for the first time at a grand slam.

He threw in five attempted ‘tweeners’ – all of which missed – and an underarm serve on set point which also backfired.

But the world number 43 still managed to beat Thompson 7-6 (4) 3-6 7-6 (10) 0-6 6-1 in just under three-and-a-half hours.

Roger Federer took a little while to get going on his first appearance at this year’s Championships.

Lloyd Harris may still have never won a match on grass, but he will always be able to say he claimed the first set he played on Centre Court, against the eight-time champion.

Roger Federer needed time to go through the gears (Mike Egerton/PA)

The little-known South African briefly threatened a major shock on his maiden appearance at the All England Club.

It was only the second time anyone had taken a set off Federer in a first-round match in his last 17 Wimbledon appearances.

However, the 37-year-old recovered from that early blip with Harris winning just five more games in the match.

“I think it’s a combination of a few things, my legs weren’t moving and things were not happening,” said Federer.

“You know, it is always slightly unusual, the first let’s say two or three matches here at Wimbledon.

“I couldn’t really have any impact. He was doing a good job of returning me. It wasn’t like I was serving poorly, you know. I guess I wasn’t hitting my spots, and he was reading my serve.

“But I think with my experience I stayed calm. I know I have other things in the bag that I can come up with, other tricks. I just took a bit of time.”

The Swiss 20-time grand-slam winner will play Britain’s Jay Clarke in round two.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem was the big casualty in the men’s draw, going down in four sets to 2017 semi-finalist Sam Querrey.