Nick Kyrgios next up for ‘super salty’ Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a third Wimbledon title is up and running after a straight-sets win over Yuichi Sugita.

The Spaniard, seeded third, was broken in the first game of the match but ran out a comfortable 6-3 6-1 6-3 winner in a shade over two hours.

A straightforward victory set up a grudge match with Nick Kyrgios, who criticised Nadal recently, in the second round on Thursday.

Nadal, branded ‘super salty’ by Kyrgios, peppered Sugita with 26 winners and launched down 11 aces.

The world number 274 from Japan barely laid a glove on his opponent following his early breakthrough and made 31 unforced errors.

Tougher assignments await, starting on Thursday, but Nadal will be satisfied with a routine victory to begin his quest for a first All England Club title since 2010.