Live: England v United States – Women’s World Cup semi-final
All the build up and action from England’s clash with USA in Lyon.
England face Women’s World Cup holders United States in Lyon on Tuesday night.
Phil Neville’s Lionesses, who are bidding to reach the final for the first time, made it to the semi-finals after a thrilling 3-0 win over Norway.
Favourites and three-time champions USA have never failed to reach the last four, and progressed after beating hosts France.
4pm
Four hours to go until kick-off in Lyon. We will bring you the best of the build-up, news, photos, social media ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final clash with United States.
Former England defender Casey Stoney wants the Lionesses to show no fear:
Stoney’s former team-mate Rachel Yankey has no nerves ahead of tonight’s game:
