Injury forces England bowler James Anderson off in Lancashire match

UK & international sports | Published:

England bowler James Anderson was forced to leave the field after pulling up during his run up while bowling for Lancashire in their Specsavers County Championship clash against Durham.

The 36-year-old, who claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, stretched and attempted to run in three times to shake off the problem, but was forced to leave the action.

With the first Ashes Test against Australia less than a month away, any potential injury to England’s star bowler will be a major concern for the selectors.

While England’s one-day international squad have been in World Cup action, Anderson has spent a prolonged spell with his county in preparation for the Ashes which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.

This match at Sedbergh School – the County Championship’s newest venue – is Anderson’s sixth game in the competition and his two wickets on Monday took his tally to an impressive 30 for the season.

