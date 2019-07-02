Ghana top Group F after first win of Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana qualified top of the Africa Cup of Nations Group F following a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

The Black Stars needed a win to secure qualification, and failed to break through in the first half before Jordan Ayew gave them the lead in the 46th minute and Thomas Partey sealed the win for Ghana.

Ghana had a couple of early chances, Mubarak Wakaso with an effort blocked while Samuel Owusu sent a long-range effort wide.

Towards the end of the first half, Crystal Palace forward Ayew hit the post from a quick break by the Black Stars after being put through by the impressive Wakaso.

Ghana took the lead at the start of the second half with Ayew firing the ball into the top right corner to put his side ahead.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey doubled Ghana’s lead from close range in the 72nd minute.