Cameroon and Benin progress after draw

Cameroon have finished second in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations after being held to a goalless draw by Benin.

Clarence Seedorf’s side were in prime position to top the group but could not break down Benin’s defence.

The match started quickly, with Benin’s David Djigla having a shot blocked and Karl Toko Ekambi sending a close-range effort over the bar for Cameroon inside the first five minutes.

After the initial momentum, Cameroon had the majority of chances in the first half but were unable to find the net.

Cameroon started the second half brightly, with Pierre Kunde having two shots inside the first five minutes.

However, despite failing to break the deadlock, both sides managed to progress into the knockout stages.