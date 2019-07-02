Cameron Norrie delighted to break his duck at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie admits he never envisaged himself winning matches at Wimbledon when he was growing up.

The 23-year-old finally got his maiden victory at SW19 when he beat Denis Istomin 6-2 6-4 6-4, having suffered first-round defeats in the last two years.

Growing up in New Zealand, the British number two did not watch much tennis so never shared the same dreams of playing at the All England Club that so many other professionals talk about.

But he has come to love his home grand slam and was delighted to get off the mark.

“I watched Wimbledon, but wasn’t the biggest tennis fan kind of growing up,” he said. “I watched a lot of other sports. I watched a lot of rugby just kind of growing up in New Zealand.

“I know Wimbledon is such a special tournament. I think all the players love it here, it is one of the best slams, for sure.

The British number two was in fine form against Denis Istomen

“Just the feeling of kind of being out there on the grass, all the courts have been taken so well care of. It’s just a very special tournament.

“I didn’t think I’d be winning matches at Wimbledon. So I’ll definitely take that. I’m happy.”

Norrie arrived at Wimbledon having been left seriously disappointed by his display at the French Open, where he lost to home qualifier Elliot Benchetrit, winning just five games.

He felt like he did not give it his all, and was not prepared to repeat that mistake at Wimbledon.

“I was disappointed, not because I lost, just kind of the way I didn’t kind of battle for every point, I didn’t feel kind of myself that day,” he said. “That was the thing I was most disappointed for.

“It wasn’t a great French Open for me, but definitely won’t make that mistake again.

“I’ll learn from it. I’m happy to get my first win in Wimbledon today. It was unbelievable. I think definitely it trumps the feeling – winning trumps the feeling of losing.”