Brits enjoy a right royal day at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta was happy to have royal support at Wimbledon – even if she did not realise it at the time.

The British number one defeated Romanian qualifier Ana Bogdan 7-5 6-2 in a slightly scrappy match on Court One to move through to the second round for the fourth straight year.

Konta, one of seven home players through to the next stage, met the Duchess of Cambridge at the practice courts before the match but was not aware that the tennis-loving royal was also in the stands.

“I didn’t actually see her watching me,” said Konta. “I was told she might come, but then I also know that their plans can change very quickly. I hope she enjoyed it because I enjoyed playing.

“It’s always exciting to have members of the Royal Family come to this event.

“I think it adds just to the air of the place, makes it that much more special, especially for everybody who knows that royalty is coming, more than anything.”

Harriet Dart also had the royal approval as the Duchess watched part of her first-ever Wimbledon win.

A very happy @harriet_dart has a message for you…and the Duchess of Cambridge after her 1st ever @Wimbledon win ??@KensingtonRoyal #BackTheBrits ?? pic.twitter.com/0FcxZ8RKBm — LTA (@the_LTA) July 2, 2019

The 22-year-old beat Christina McHale in three sets and was aware she was in the presence of royalty.

Dart said: “I was aware (she was there). The chair umpire mentioned it before the coin toss. It’s pretty cool to have royalty watching you. Such a privilege for me for her to get to see me play.

“It’s pretty surreal. Hopefully she’ll come to many more of my matches.”

Jay Clarke will take inspiration from Cori Gauff’s generation-busting victory over Venus Williams when he faces Roger Federer in the second round.

Clarke claimed his first main-draw victory at a grand slam with a 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-4 success against American qualifier Noah Rubin.

The 20-year-old is only giving away 17 years to his next opponent compared to the 24 years between Gauff, 15, and Williams in their first-round contest, and will not write off his chances.

Clarke said: “Obviously upsets happen all the time. If he has a bad day and I play great, then obviously there’s a chance there that could happen.

Jay Clarke will meet Roger Federer in the second round at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

“But what she did yesterday was unbelievable. I’m not sure going into the match she believed she could do it. She was well prepared. I’m glad she did.”

Clarke knew the potential prize at stake but insisted that was not on his mind as he battled to victory over Rubin, who is ranked 13 places lower at 182.

Dan Evans has revealed how some lonely practice sessions this time last year helped fuel his desire to get back to Wimbledon.

Dan Evans did not find Federico Delbonis a tricky first-round hurdle (Steven Paston/PA)

The 29-year-old was playing at SW19 for the first time since 2016 and he marked his return in style, beating Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3.

After missing out on qualification last year, still feeling the impact of his drugs ban on his ranking, he was practising at the National Tennis Centre just three miles down the road.

“Anyone who’s played Wimbledon and is not involved, or when a grand slam is on, it’s a difficult week to practice,” Evans said. “Your head’s not there. You want to be at the tournament.

“It’s not easy practising, especially, I know it sounds stupid, but where the tournament is, like in London.

“It’s all about Wimbledon this week. I wasn’t part of it. It was difficult.

“He (coach David Felgate) assured me that that week was important, to keep going. He said I’d be back there. I have to give him credit for quite a lot of the last year.”

Cameron Norrie was another first-time winner as he beat Denis Istomin in three sets, though unlike many he never grew up dreaming of winning at Wimbledon.

“I watched Wimbledon, but wasn’t the biggest tennis fan kind of growing up,” he said. “I watched a lot of other sports. I watched a lot of rugby growing up in New Zealand.

“I know Wimbledon is such a special tournament. I didn’t think I’d be winning matches at Wimbledon. So I’ll definitely take that. I’m happy.”

There were three casualties, however, as Paul Jubb, Katie Swan and James Ward went out.

Jubb, just 19 and playing in his first grand slam, put up a brave fight but lost in four sets to Joao Sousa, Ward snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with a five-set loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili and Swan had an off day against Laura Siegemund.