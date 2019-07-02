Another brilliant day for the Brits at Wimbledon

It was a British bonanza on the second day of Wimbledon as eight players were in singles action.

There were five winners to ensure that and with Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson also progressing on Monday, Britain has the most players in the second round here since 2006.

Here, PA takes a look at how the day unfolded.

1.22pm – Dan Evans beat Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3

The British number three marked his return to SW19 after two years away with a dominant performance to get the ball rolling.

1.27pm – Harriet Dart beat Christina McHale 4-6 6-4 6-4

Harriet Dart had a very special guest supporting her at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

In front of the watching Duchess of Cambridge, Dart won her first ever singles match at Wimbledon after an impressive comeback.

2.37pm – James Ward lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-4 8-6

Having been two sets up Ward seemed set for a first grand slam victory since 2015, but saw the 18th seed mount a strong recovery.

2.51pm – Katie Swan lost to Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-4

The 20-year-old was unable to build on her run to the second round last year, going out after an erratic display.

3.41pm – Cameron Norrie beat Denis Istomin 6-2 6-4 6-4

Norrie registered his first ever win at the All England Club thanks to a masterful performance.

4.08pm – Johanna Konta beat Ana Bogdan 7-5 6-2

The British number one, and 2017 semi-finalist, got her campaign under way in serene fashion on Court One.

5.12pm – Jay Clarke beat Noah Rubin 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-4

Proof that dreams can come true, the 20-year-old came from a set down to earn a first Wimbledon win and set up a second-round clash with Roger Federer.

8.22pm – Paul Jubb lost to Joao Sousa 6-0 6-3 6-7 (8) 6-1

The 19-year-old, who has been thrust into the limelight and was playing his first grand slam, put up a brave fight, but the Portuguese was just too strong for him.