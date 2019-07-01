The best moments from day one at Wimbledon

Cori Gauff stole the show on the opening day of Wimbledon.

The 15-year-old American defied her age to produce a stunning performance and beat five-time SW19 champion Venus Williams, who is 39.

Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out, but defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic plus Brits Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson progressed.

Here, PA takes a look at the first day of action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

The Frenchman feared he would have to let doubles partner Andy Murray down after suffering a minor thigh injury in practice. But Herbert came through his singles match unscathed against Kevin Anderson, albeit in a straight-sets loss, and looks fine to take his place alongside the Scot.

Picture of the day

Cori Gauff cannot believe she beat Venus Williams (Adam Davy/PA)

Shot of the day

How does he get to this? ?‍♂️ In his first round match, defending #Wimbledon champion @DjokerNole was at his brilliant best… pic.twitter.com/pdKn9PcxOJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019

Djokovic was at his elastic best to win a fierce rally in his first-round win over Philipp Kohlschreiber. The defending champion somehow got to a drop shot and angled it back over the net just out of the reach of the despairing Kohlschreiber.

Age is just a number

Ivo Karlovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, at the opposite ends of their careers, had days to remember at SW19 on Monday. Karlovic, 40, the oldest player in the men’s singles since Ken Rosewall in 1975, rolled back the years to beat Andrea Arnaboldi. Auger-Aliassime, 18, won an all-Canadian clash – on Canada Day – against Vasek Pospisil. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Gauff beat her idol, Venus Williams, 24 years her senior late on in the day.

Fallen seeds

Men: Alexander Zverev (6), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Gael Monfils (16), Dusan Lajovic (32)

Women: Naomi Osaka (2), Aryna Sabalenka (10), Marketa Vondrousova (16), Caroline Garcia (23), Daria Kasatkina (29)

Celebrity corner

Former British Formula One racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart in the Royal Box (Steven Paston/PA)

Brits Watch

(PA Graphics)

With Watson and Edmund winning on Monday, the attention turned to the other eight Brits in action on day two. British number one Johanna Konta kicks off her championships against Ana Bogdan of Romania, second on Court One. Katie Swan meets Laura Siegemund of Germany and Harriet Dart faces American Christina McHale. Of the British men in action Cameron Norrie plays Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan, Dan Evans faces Argentinian Federico Delbonis, James Ward meets Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili and Jay Clarke takes on American Noah Rubin. In the evening all eyes will be on Paul Jubb, the 19-year-old from Hull who won the prestigious NCAA singles title, when he entertains Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Day two order of play

Centre court

Tatjana Maria v Angelique Kerber

Lloyd Harris v Roger Federer

Serena Williams v Giulia Gatto-Monticone

Court One

Ashleigh Barty v Saisai Zheng

Ana Bogdan v Johanna Konta

Yuichi Sugita v Rafael Nadal

Other courts

Sloane Stephens v Timea Bacsinszky (Court Two)

Dominic Thiem v Sam Querrey (Court Two)

Maria Sharapova vs Pauline Parmentier (Court Two)

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova (Court Three)

