Southampton take aim at Jurgen Klopp in Che Adams announcement video

Southampton included a tongue-in-cheek swipe at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the club announced the signing of Che Adams from Birmingham.

Revealing the move on the Saints’ Twitter account, an animated video showed the club’s players on board the “Ralph Express”, driven by manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

As they make their way to Birmingham to pick up Adams, they hide briefly as Klopp, holding a pair of binoculars, flies overhead in a plane.

Liverpool have signed several players from the south coast club in recent years, including stars Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Van Dijk’s move followed protracted negotiations that at one point saw Southampton claim the Reds had made an illegal approach for the Dutch centre back.