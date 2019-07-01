Kyle Edmund strolls to victory on Centre Court

Kyle Edmund got his Wimbledon campaign up and running in comfortable fashion as he beat Jaume Munar in straight sets.

Closing the opening day’s play on Centre Court, Edmund did not let a hopeful home crowd down as he strolled to a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over the Spaniard.

It is just the British number one’s fourth ever victory at SW19 and fresh from his run to the semi-final at Eastbourne he looked in good shape, peppering 45 winners off both wings.

That feeling when Kyle Edmund beats Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the second round at #Wimbledon

He will now play veteran Fernando Verdasco in the next round, which will provide a much sterner test for the 24-year-old.

Edmund came on to court after women’s second seed Naomi Osaka had been dumped out by Yulia Putintseva, but even though he got off to a scratchy start, losing the first two games, there was never much chance of another shock.

He rattled off six of the next eight games to take the first set 6-4, but made a meal of it as he eventually claimed it on his 10th set point.

Kyle Edmund delighted the Centre Court crowd (Steven Paston/PA)

Edmund continued to boss matters and a break in the fifth game of the second set allowed him to take it 6-4.

The third set looked like being a straightforward affair as the Brit raced into a 4-0 lead but he again made hard work of it.

He led 5-1, but wasted match points before eventually having to serve it out at 5-4, joining fellow Brit Heather Watson in the second round.